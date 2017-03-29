March 29IVS Group SA:

* Said on Tuesday that with reference to the acquisition of the minority stake of 25 pct in CSH S.r.l. a part of the final price, for an amount of 1.03 million euros ($1.11 million), has been paid by using 100,000 the company's shares, valued at 10.3 euros per share

