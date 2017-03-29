Australia shares fall on weaker commodities, Fed rate hike; NZ up
June 15 Australian shares fell on Thursday, hurt by weaker energy and basic material stocks and an overnight dip on Wall Street after the U.S. Federal Reserve hiked interest rates.
March 29 Corporacion Financiera Alba SA :
* Said on Tuesday that through Deya Capital SCR SA it had sold its entire 19.75 percent stake in Flex Equipos de Descanso SA (Flex) for 59.2 million euros ($64.0 million), with capital gains of 40.7 million euros
* It has sold 6.7 percent stake in Flex to the company itself, which acquired it as treasury stock for subsequent amortization, for 20.0 million euros
* It has sold the remaining 13.1 percent stake to a financial investor for 39.2 million euros
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9252 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 15 Australian shares fell on Thursday, hurt by weaker energy and basic material stocks and an overnight dip on Wall Street after the U.S. Federal Reserve hiked interest rates.
SEOUL, June 15 South Korea's foreign exchange bank deposits in May edged up from April as individuals and businesses boosted their dollar savings, central bank data showed on Thursday.
WELLINGTON, June 15 The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) warned New Zealand on Thursday that low labour productivity poses long-term challenges for the country despite its solid growth prospects.