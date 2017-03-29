March 29 Amica SA:

* Said on Tuesday that it has risen its stake in Societe Industrielle D’Equipement Moderne Sideme (Sideme) to 100 pct from 39.29 pct

* On March 22 it acquired 21.41 pct of Sideme for 1.6 million euros ($1.73 million) from England-based Crosslee PLC

* On March 28 it bought 39.29 pct of Sideme for 2.2 million euros from Electrolux France SAS

* Sideme is a distributor of household appliances on the French market

* The company has also sold 100 shares in Sideme to Amica Handel i Marketing as according to the French law, each company has to have at least two shareholders

* Amica owns 100 pct of Amica Handel i Marketing

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9252 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)