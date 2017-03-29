Australia shares fall on weaker commodities, Fed rate hike; NZ up
June 15 Australian shares fell on Thursday, hurt by weaker energy and basic material stocks and an overnight dip on Wall Street after the U.S. Federal Reserve hiked interest rates.
March 28LVenture Group:
* Reported on Tuesday FY revenue 1.7 million euros ($1.84 million) versus pro-forma revenue of 0.9 million euros a year ago
* FY net loss 1.9 million euros versus pro-forma net loss 1.2 million euros a year ago
* Expects total investments of about 12 million euros for the plan period 2017-2020
* Sees revenue of about 5 million euros in 2020
* Sees positive net profit starting from 2018
* Sees dividend pay out of 50 pct of profit starting from 2019
SEOUL, June 15 South Korea's foreign exchange bank deposits in May edged up from April as individuals and businesses boosted their dollar savings, central bank data showed on Thursday.
WELLINGTON, June 15 The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) warned New Zealand on Thursday that low labour productivity poses long-term challenges for the country despite its solid growth prospects.