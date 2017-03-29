March 29 Europejskie Centrum Odszkodowan SA :

* Said on Tuesday that its management board resolved to issue up to 50,000 series A bonds at issue price 1.000 zlotys ($0.25) per bond

* The redemption date is set at April 14, 2020

* Bondholders will be paid interest at a floating rate percentage

* Interest are to be charged on the nominal value of the bonds at the base rate WIBOR6M plus a margin of 4 pct per annum

($1 = 3.9263 zlotys)