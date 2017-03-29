BRIEF-Heren Health says dividend payment date on June 22
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 1 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 21
March 29 EVERYSPORT MEDIA GROUP (PUBL) :
* BEFORE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ON JUNE 20, 2017 MAIN OWNERS WITH ABOUT 55% OF VOTES PROPOSE PAUL FISCHBEIN CHAIRMAN
TOKYO, June 15 Western Digital Corp expects a ruling on its request for a court injunction to stop the sale of Toshiba Corp's chip unit by mid-July, a source familiar with the situation said on Thursday. The California-based firm presented a revised offer for the chip unit that met Toshiba's requests on Wednesday but did not receive a positive response, a separate source said.
* Says its top shareholder, representative director of the company, cut stake in the company to 42.7 percent from 56.4 percent