March 30 Eurocash SA:

* Said on Wednesday that it plans an FY dividend of 0.73 zloty ($0.1857) per share

* Shareholders to vote on the proposed dividend payment on April 25

* It paid a dividend of 1.0 zloty per share for 2015

Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9305 zlotys) ($1 = 3.9301 zlotys)