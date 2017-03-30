March 30 Hawesko Holding AG:

* Said on Wednesday proposed dividend of 1.30 euros ($1.40) per share for FY 2016

* Says preliminary results confirmed

* FY consolidated net income after deductions for taxes and non-controlling interests, adjusted for non-recurring items, amounted to 19.5 million euros (2015: 17.5 million euros)

