BRIEF-Japan Third Party says top shareholder decreases voting power to 12.6 pct
* Says its top shareholder, Osaka-based firm, decreased voting power in the co to 12.6 percent (638,647 shares), from 18.1 percent(919,947 shares)
March 30 WISeKey International Holding Ltd :
* On Wednesday WISeKey announced that the respective boards of directors of WISeKey and OpenLimit Holding AG have decided that discussions in relation to a possible merger transaction between WISeKey and OpenLimit as previously announced on July 25, 2016 are not being further pursued
* Current interim financing provided by WISeKey to OpenLimit in a principal amount of 750,000 euros ($806,400.00) will, in accordance with applicable terms of a convertible loan agreement, be converted into OpenLimit Shares issued by OpenLimit out of its existing authorized share capital
* Conversion price will be 0.3736 euro
* WISeKey will thus receive 2,007,494 newly issued fully fungible listed OpenLimit shares representing – post issuance of these new shares – a 8.4 percent stake in OpenLimit on an issued share basis
Source text - bit.ly/2ojC6RD
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9301 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says its top shareholder, Osaka-based firm, decreased voting power in the co to 12.6 percent (638,647 shares), from 18.1 percent(919,947 shares)
LONDON, June 15 British pay-TV rivals Sky and Liberty Global's Virgin Media will team up to offer advertisers access to more than 30 million TV viewers in Britain and Ireland.
June 15 Henan Splendor Science & Technology Co Ltd