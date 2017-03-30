March 30OpenLimit Holding AG:

* Said on Wednesday it will close FY 2016 with anticipated loss in higher 7-digit euro area

* Said reasons are in particular, strategic decisions made on the focus on specific markets, which are linked to the valuation allowances for various open claims

* The perspective for the current period is valued by OpenLimit as positive

