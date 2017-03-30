BRIEF-Japan Third Party says top shareholder decreases voting power to 12.6 pct
* Says its top shareholder, Osaka-based firm, decreased voting power in the co to 12.6 percent (638,647 shares), from 18.1 percent(919,947 shares)
March 30OpenLimit Holding AG:
* Said on Wednesday it will close FY 2016 with anticipated loss in higher 7-digit euro area
* Said reasons are in particular, strategic decisions made on the focus on specific markets, which are linked to the valuation allowances for various open claims
* The perspective for the current period is valued by OpenLimit as positive
LONDON, June 15 British pay-TV rivals Sky and Liberty Global's Virgin Media will team up to offer advertisers access to more than 30 million TV viewers in Britain and Ireland.
June 15 Henan Splendor Science & Technology Co Ltd