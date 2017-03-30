March 30 Midven SA:

* Said on Wednesday that it bought via its unit Midven Business Solutions Sp. z o.o., now renamed to Bookre Sp. z o.o., an organised part of a B2B company active in business travel segment

* Value of the transaction does not exceed 3 percent of Midven's own capital

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)