BRIEF-Japan Third Party says top shareholder decreases voting power to 12.6 pct
* Says its top shareholder, Osaka-based firm, decreased voting power in the co to 12.6 percent (638,647 shares), from 18.1 percent(919,947 shares)
March 30 Logo Yazilim Sanayi ve Ticaret AS :
* Said on Wednesday increases stake in Logo Elektronik to 100 percent from 90.58 percent
* Buys 9.42 percent in Logo Elektronik for 11.3 million lira ($3.10 million)
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6446 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says its top shareholder, Osaka-based firm, decreased voting power in the co to 12.6 percent (638,647 shares), from 18.1 percent(919,947 shares)
LONDON, June 15 British pay-TV rivals Sky and Liberty Global's Virgin Media will team up to offer advertisers access to more than 30 million TV viewers in Britain and Ireland.
June 15 Henan Splendor Science & Technology Co Ltd