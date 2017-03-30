MOVES-StanChart appoints Francis as global banking head for Europe
LONDON, June 15 (IFR) - Standard Chartered has appointed Clare Francis as head of its global banking business for Europe, based in London.
March 30 Alba SpA:
* Reported on Wednesday the final results of LEM's procedure to fulfil the obligation of purchase
* Reported 597,629 shares tendered, corresponding to 6.1 pct of Alba's share capital
* LEM and the shareholders who signed the shareholders' agreement on Dec. 1 will own a total 97.5 pct stake in Alba
* There are the conditions for LEM to exercise the right of purchase of Alba's remaining shares
HONG KONG, June 15 HSBC Holdings Plc will maintain its best lending rate at 5 percent in Hong Kong, the bank said on Thursday, after the territory's defacto central bank raised its discount window base rate.
OSLO, June 15 This week's fire in a 24-storey block of flats in London is expected to cost property insurers more than 25 million pounds ($31.8 million), Norwegian insurer Protector Forsikring told Reuters on Thursday.