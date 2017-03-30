March 30 Alba SpA:

* Reported on Wednesday the final results of LEM's procedure to fulfil the obligation of purchase

* Reported 597,629 shares tendered, corresponding to 6.1 pct of Alba's share capital

* LEM and the shareholders who signed the shareholders' agreement on Dec. 1 will own a total 97.5 pct stake in Alba

* There are the conditions for LEM to exercise the right of purchase of Alba's remaining shares

