MOVES-StanChart appoints Francis as global banking head for Europe
LONDON, June 15 (IFR) - Standard Chartered has appointed Clare Francis as head of its global banking business for Europe, based in London.
March 30 GAG Immobilien AG:
* Said on Wednesday participates in the development of the new residential district "Junkersdorfer Stadtgärten" in the west of Koeln
* Signed an agreement with project developer Bonava for 75 apartments and a day care centre
* Completion and transfer of new buildings to GAG are planned for the first quarter of 2019
Source text - bit.ly/2oe1dbG
HONG KONG, June 15 HSBC Holdings Plc will maintain its best lending rate at 5 percent in Hong Kong, the bank said on Thursday, after the territory's defacto central bank raised its discount window base rate.
OSLO, June 15 This week's fire in a 24-storey block of flats in London is expected to cost property insurers more than 25 million pounds ($31.8 million), Norwegian insurer Protector Forsikring told Reuters on Thursday.