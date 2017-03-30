March 30 GAG Immobilien AG:

* Said on Wednesday participates in the development of the new residential district "Junkersdorfer Stadtgärten" in the west of Koeln

* Signed an agreement with project developer Bonava for 75 apartments and a day care centre

* Completion and transfer of new buildings to GAG are planned for the first quarter of 2019

