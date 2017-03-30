March 30 Marvipol SA:

* Reported on Wednesday FY revenue ​of 657.6 million zlotys ($167.01 million)versus adjusted revenue 413.8 million​ zlotys a year ago

* FY net profit was 46.7 million zlotys versus ​adjusted net profit 25.0 million zlotys a year ago

* Aims to increase sales in 2017 by at least several percent

* Plans to invest in the development of the Jaguar Land Rover dealership in Poland

($1 = 3.9375 zlotys)