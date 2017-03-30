UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 30 Marvipol SA:
* Reported on Wednesday FY revenue of 657.6 million zlotys ($167.01 million)versus adjusted revenue 413.8 million zlotys a year ago
* FY net profit was 46.7 million zlotys versus adjusted net profit 25.0 million zlotys a year ago
* Aims to increase sales in 2017 by at least several percent
* Plans to invest in the development of the Jaguar Land Rover dealership in Poland
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9375 zlotys)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources