* Said on Wednesday that its unit, KH 1 sp. z o.o. (KH 1), negotiates the purchase of up to 33 pct of Soho Develoment SA

* Aulos 1 sp. z o.o. (Aulos) and KH 1 sign an annex to a letter of intent granting KH 1 the exclusive negotiations rights until April 30

* On Dec. 22 KH 1 signed the letter of intent with Aulos launching negotiations to purchase its stake in Soho Development, on Dec. 27 other shareholders of Soho Development joined the negotiations

* Aulos owns 18.78 pct stake in Soho Development

