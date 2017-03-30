March 30 Platynowe Inwestycje SA:

* Said on Wednesday that The Polish Financial Supervision Authority (KNF) resolved to prohibit Platynowe Iwestycje from carrying out series G share issue offer

* In its report KNF says that to carry out this offer the company was obliged to submit a prospectus and the commencement of the offer could only take place after its prior approval

* The company planned to raise its share capital by 5.6 million zlotys via the series G share issue

