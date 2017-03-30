BRIEF-Atos wins contract with GENCI
CONTRACT AIMS TO DELIVER ONE OF MOST POWERFUL SUPERCOMPUTERS IN WORLD, PLANNED FOR END OF 2017
March 30 APPSPOTR AB:
* SIGNS COOPERATION AGREEMENT FOR WORKING AND NEGOTIATING WITH TELECOM OPERATORS IN LATIN AMERICA, AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST
* AGREEMENT RUNS UNTIL APRIL 2019


* French state investment bank to add 400 mln euros to venture fund
JOHANNESBURG, June 15 South Africa's Vodacom Group said on Thursday it has appointed non-executive director Jabu Moleketi to succeed Peter Moyo as the mobile phone network operator's next chairman.