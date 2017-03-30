BRIEF-Jardine Lloyd Thompson says it is broker for Grenfell Tower building
* Jardine Lloyd Thompson says it is broker for Grenfell Tower Building Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
March 30 Aker Solutions Asa
* Aker solutions to acquire Norwegian oil-services provider Reinertsen to build on its position as a leading maintenance and modifications supplier offshore Norway
* Purchase price is NOK 212.5 million ($25 million)
* The agreement excludes Reinertsen's liabilities as of December 19, 2016
* Reinertsen had revenue of about NOK 800 million in 2016 and is expected to contribute positively to Aker Solutions' earnings from 2018
* Reinertsen is the third-largest maintenance and modifications supplier offshore Norway with about 700 employees
* Acquisition is subject to approval by Norwegian competition authorities
* A debt commission headed by attorney Joar Grimsbu at law firm Arntzen de Besche has since Dec. 19 worked to find a solution to economic problems at Reinertsen AS, Arntzen de Besche said in a press release
* In the petition for debt negotiations from Reinertsen AS it was stated that the company had a debt of about 900 million Norwegian crowns ($105.30 million), but the debt commission has revealed that the debt is in fact over 1.6 billion Norwegian crowns
* Pareto was engaged to find new investors and has been talking to 48 potential investors but none was interested due to the financial problems
* An alternative to the solution would have been bankruptcy and all the employees would have lost their jobs
* Nordea has been Reinertsen's bank and has guaranteed for the operations during the period of debt negations
* bit.ly/2mSAGQV Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5055 Norwegian crowns) ($1 = 8.5473 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Terje Solsvik)
* French state investment bank to add 400 mln euros to venture fund
BERN, June 15 The Swiss National Bank (SNB) on Thursday left the door open to pushing interest rates further into negative territory if needed after it maintained its ultra-loose monetary policy.