BRIEF-Atos wins contract with GENCI
CONTRACT AIMS TO DELIVER ONE OF MOST POWERFUL SUPERCOMPUTERS IN WORLD, PLANNED FOR END OF 2017
March 30 GENESIS IT AB:
* BUYS REAL ESTATE COMPANY
* SELLER IS STENVALLS TRÄ AB
* PURCHASE PRICE FOR THE SHARES IN THE COMPANY AMOUNTS TO 14.3 MILLION SWEDISH CROWNS
* PAYMENT IS MADE THROUGH EXERCISE OF A PART OF EXISTING PROMISSORY NOTE LOAN TO STENVALLS TRÄ AB


* French state investment bank to add 400 mln euros to venture fund
JOHANNESBURG, June 15 South Africa's Vodacom Group said on Thursday it has appointed non-executive director Jabu Moleketi to succeed Peter Moyo as the mobile phone network operator's next chairman.