March 30 Finnish telecoms equipment maker Nokia
on Thursday announced preliminary results of its
tender offer for Finnish telecom software company Comptel
.
* Nokia said shares tendered in the offer represent
approximately 88 percent of all shares and votes in Comptel, and
83 percent on fully diluted basis, as defined in its offer.
* Nokia needs 90 percent of all shares to complete the
acquisition.
* "We look forward to completing this offer in the coming
days, and taking the next steps to finalize the transaction,"
said Nokia's Chief Financial Officer Kristian Pullola said in a
statement.
* Nokia said it will confirm the final results of its bid
around April 3
