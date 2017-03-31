March 31 Perfect Holding SA:

* FY revenues of 17.9 million Swiss francs ($17.88 million) (15.6 million francs in 2015)

* FY net operating loss of 1.1 million francs (1.6 million francs in 2015)

* FY negative net operating cash flow of 0.1 million francs (also 0.1 million francs in 2015)

* It is anticipated that these positive results will continue in 2017 with the further development of existing markets as well as exploration of new markets and product offerings

Source text - bit.ly/2nG4nDq

