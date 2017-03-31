Basic resources, retailers send European shares near 2-month low
LONDON, June 15 Weak basic resources stocks amid depressed crude prices sent European shares sliding for the second straight session on Thursday.
March 31 Perfect Holding SA:
* FY revenues of 17.9 million Swiss francs ($17.88 million) (15.6 million francs in 2015)
* FY net operating loss of 1.1 million francs (1.6 million francs in 2015)
* FY negative net operating cash flow of 0.1 million francs (also 0.1 million francs in 2015)
* It is anticipated that these positive results will continue in 2017 with the further development of existing markets as well as exploration of new markets and product offerings
ZURICH, June 15 The Swiss National Bank maintained its ultra-loose monetary policy on Thursday in a bid to reduce upward pressure on the strong Swiss franc.
ZURICH, June 15 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent up at 8,857 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .