March 31 Rapid Nutrition Plc:

* On the heels of its new listing on the SIX Swiss Exchange, Rapid Nutrition is reporting a mid-year net profit of 508,695 Australian dollars ($388,948.20) for the period up to Dec. 31, 2016, which represents a 96 percent increase on the prior comparative period and a top line revenue increase of 39 percent to 2,071,325 Australian dollars on the prior comparative period

Source text - bit.ly/2npoi71

Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.3079 Australian dollars) (Gdynia Newsroom)