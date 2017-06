March 31 mwb fairtrade Wertpapierhandelsbank AG :

* Said on Thursday Management Board of mwb fairtrade Wertpapierhandelsbank AG to propose to the AGM scheduled for July 19, 2017 a dividend of between 0.30 euro and 0.35 euro per share (previous year: 0.05 euro)

