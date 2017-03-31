March 31Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V.:

* Announced on Thursday proposed secondary sale of shares in Cosmo Pharmaceuticals

* The offering is to place shares held by certain pre 2007 IPO shareholders, and certain beneficiaries of the employee stock ownership program

* Cosmo Holding S.a.r.l., the largest shareholder in Cosmo Pharmaceuticals, is not selling any shares in the placing

* Number of shares offered in the placing by selling shareholders and treasury shares will be 1.33 million, representing up to approximately 9.3 per cent of the company's issued existing ordinary share capital

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)