UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 31 SS Lazio SpA:
* Reported on Thursday H1 production value 43.1 million euros ($46.03 million) versus 47.0 million euros a year ago
* H1 net profit 9.5 million euros versus loss 5.2 million euros a year ago
Source text: www.1info.it
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9364 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources