UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 31 Toyota Caetano Portugal SA:
* Announced on Thursday FY net profit of 6.0 million euros ($6.41 million) versus 6.2 million euros year ago
* FY EBITDA of 25.1 million euros versus 23.9 million euros yr ago
* FY turnover of 337.0 million euros versus 319.3 million euros year ago
* Net debt of 54.7 million euros at end of Dec. 2016 versus 52.4 million euros at end of Dec. 2015
* Proposes dividend of 0.15 euro per share
Source text: bit.ly/2ofI1tu
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9361 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources