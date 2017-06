March 31 CATENA AB:

* SAID ON THURSDAY ACQUIRED THE REMAINING PART OF FOUR JOINTLY OWNED COMPANIES WITH AN UNDERLYING PROPERTY VALUE OF 560 MILLION SWEDISH CROWNS

* THE FOUR COMPANIES WERE OWNED 50/50 WITH PEAB

* THE PURCHASE PRICE FOR 50 PERCENT OF THE SHARES OF ALL THE COMPANIES AND PROPERTIES TOTALS APPROXIMATELY SEK 104 MILLION AND THE ACQUISITION IS INITIALLY FINANCED THROUGH OWN CASH

* CATENA WILL TAKE POSSESSION OF AND PEAB SHAREHOLDING OF THE COMPANIES AND PROPERTIES WILL CEASE ON MARCH 30, 2017

