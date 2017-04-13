UPDATE 1-UK's Hammond, saved from purge, set to renew Brexit push
* Hammond reported to want to keep Britain in EU customs union
(Corrects story from March 31. Corrects the number of investors to 157 from 172 in body text. Company corrected its own statement.)
April 13 Columbus Energy SA:
* Reported that it allotted 4,335 series B bonds of the total nominal value of 4.3 million zlotys ($1.08 million) to 157 investors
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9926 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Hammond reported to want to keep Britain in EU customs union
* Nintendo jumps on enthusiasm for Super Mario Odyssey for Switch
* Acquires 7.11 percent stake in Careem for $62 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: