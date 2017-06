March 31 Prime Minerals SA:

* Said on Thursday that its unit, PT Bintang Sinar Perkasa (BSP), signed a conditional agreement to acquire 49 pct stake in PT Kapur Prima Perkasa (KPP) based in Indonesia

* The main suspending condition to the agreement concerns obtaining a licence by KPP for the production of limestone from the area where BSP owns a concession

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)