* Said on Friday its unit Carapelli Firenze SPA signed a contract with The Organic Factory (TOF) to rent its Inveruno plant for a period of four years, with purchase option from the third year

* The also includes the transfer of 36 workers and a copacking agreement, also for a period of 4 years

