April 3 Imaginarium SA:
* Said on Friday proposes to increase capital by 5 million
euros
* To issue 166 million new shares at 0.03 euro per share
with preferred subscription rights for current shareholders and
with an option for an incomplete subscription
* Said that if the capital increase is not approved by
shareholders, Imaginarium will begin its dissolution process and
appoint a liquidator
* The capital increase is carried out to cover an equity
imbalance that was discovered during preparation of FY financial
statements
* Currently net equity stands at negative 2.3 million euros
and may change due to possible deterioration of commercial debt
in Italy by up to 7.6 million euros
