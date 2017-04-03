April 3 CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A.:

* Said on Saturday obtains an investment and asset management mandate in connection with the sale of retail portfolios worth 687 million euros ($733.03 million) to Universal-Investment, fund manager of Bayerische Versorgungskammer

