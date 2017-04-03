April 3 Erne Ventures SA:

* Said on Saturday sold 380 shares in Super Liquid sp. z o.o. for 3,800 zlotys ($958), 130 shares in NanoStal-Procesy sp. z o.o for 7,800 zlotys, 873 shares in Graphene Solutions sp. z o.o. for 4,365 zlotys and 900,000 shares in Copernicus Yachts SA for 46,800 zlotys

* At present the company does not own any shares in the above companies

($1 = 3.9649 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)