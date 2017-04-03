BRIEF-Banca IFIS part Interbanca underwrites ICM SpA's bond issue for EUR 5 million
* INTERBANCA (PART OF BANCA IFIS SINCE 30 NOVEMBER 2016) HAS UNDERWRITTEN BOND ISSUED BY ICM SPA
April 3 Erne Ventures SA:
* Said on Saturday sold 380 shares in Super Liquid sp. z o.o. for 3,800 zlotys ($958), 130 shares in NanoStal-Procesy sp. z o.o for 7,800 zlotys, 873 shares in Graphene Solutions sp. z o.o. for 4,365 zlotys and 900,000 shares in Copernicus Yachts SA for 46,800 zlotys
* At present the company does not own any shares in the above companies
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9649 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* INTERBANCA (PART OF BANCA IFIS SINCE 30 NOVEMBER 2016) HAS UNDERWRITTEN BOND ISSUED BY ICM SPA
* Keeps 2017 Swiss growth forecast, trims 2018/19 inflation view (Recasts, adds quotes from news conference, previous ZURICH)
CHICAGO, June 15 Quiz time: what do the letters “SS” stand for in SSDI?