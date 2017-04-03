April 3 Zapf Cration AG:

* Said on Saturday Larian Living Trust, Trustees Isaac E. Larian and Angela Larian to offer to the shareholders of Zapf Creation AG by way of a voluntary purchase offer to purchase their bearer shares against cash payment of 10.00 euros ($10.67) per share

* The bidder has also stated that the acceptance of the offer for Zapf Creation AG shareholders holding Zapf Creation AG shares in the custody account of a custodian bank in Germany is fundamentally free of costs and expenses

* The bidder currently holds approximately 2,512,982 shares in Zapf Creation AG, corresponding to approximately 39 pct of Zapf Creation AG's share capital

($1 = 0.9372 euros)