April 3 Prochnik SA:

* Said on Friday that its estimated FY 2016 net profit was 282,000 zlotys ($71,124)

* The company reported net profit of 889,000​ zlotys for 2015

* Terminates negotiations regarding the acquisition of e-lady.pl online shop as no transaction terms have been set

* Prochnik does not plan to extend the negotiations for now

* Announced its acquisition plans in Dec.

