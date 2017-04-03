April 3 CPI Property Group SA:

* Said on Saturday net rental income slightly increased by 1 pct to 207 million euros in 2016 (2015: 206 million euros)

* Gross rental income up by 8 million euros from 218 million euros in 2015 to 226 million euros in 2016

* Total revenues up from 284 million euros in 2015 to 351 million euros in 2016

* FY net profit for the period amounted to 460 million euros (2015 - 89 million euros)

