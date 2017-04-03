April 3 CSP International Fashion Group SpA :

* Said on Saturday that it reached a collective redundancy agreement for about 75 employees in the factory in Ceresara

* Estimates non recurring costs for the restructuring for FY 2017 of 550,000 euros ($586,850.00)

Source text: www.1info.it

