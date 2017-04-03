April 3 Credit Bank of Moscow:

* Says signed a syndicated loan agreement for US$ 500 million

* Says it is the first such agreement for the bank since March 2014 and its all-time largest syndicated deal

* The bank put together a diversified base of lenders from 11 countries of Europe, North America and Asia

* The one-year loan will be utilised for general corporate purposes

