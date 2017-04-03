BRIEF-Adcock Ingram says settlement reached in merger complaint
* Settlement has been reached in respect of a pre-implementation of a merger complaint referral by competition commission
April 3 Medfield Diagnostics AB:
* Medfield's cooperation partner Statoil Petroleum AS orders additional four complete Strokefinder MD100 systems
* Total order of four complete systems is worth 2 million Swedish crowns
Source text: bit.ly/2oQgXxK
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Settlement has been reached in respect of a pre-implementation of a merger complaint referral by competition commission
* Says launches generic Wellbutrin XL tablets in the U.S. Source text: (http://bit.ly/2tpruCi) Further company coverage:
* TO PURCHASE UP TO 2.25 MILLION SHARES OF COMPANY BY MEANS OF VOLUNTARY PUBLIC SHARE BUYBACK OFFER AGAINST CASH PAYMENT OF EUR 1.52 PER NO-PAR VALUE SHARE FOR MAX TOTAL PURCHASE PRICE OF UP TO EUR 3.5 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)