BRIEF-GDS Holdings signs strategic MOU with Alibaba Group
April 3 Norway Competition Authority:
* Says informed Nordic telecom operator Telia that its acquisition of Phonero could go ahead
* Sweden's Telia and Norway's Telenor are the two largest players in the Norwegian mobile telecom market
* Telia said in December it had agreed to acquire Phonero for 2.3 billion Norwegian crowns ($268.34 million) Source: here Further company coverage: [ ] ($1 = 8.5712 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting By Nerijus Adomaitis)
* Cyber village received a letter of award from an insurance trade association
* Boom Supersonic says Co, Stratasys sign 3-year technical partnership to improve speed of development for supersonic aircraft with 3D printing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: