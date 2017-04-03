April 3 Premium Fund SA:

* Says it plans to increase its capital by up to 30.0 million zlotys ($7.54 million) via issue up to 300.0 million series D shares at nominal value of 0.1 zlotys per share

* Series D shares to be offered via private subscription and without pre-emptive rights

