BRIEF-Paradigm Biopharma says mid-stage hay fever study did not meet main goals
* Phase 2A allergic rhinitis clinical trial did not meet its primary endpoints using current nasal formulation
April 4 amp biosimilars AG:
* Said on Monday decided on capital increase from authorised capital from 2,050,000.00 euros by 25,000.00 euros to 2,075,000.00 euros ($2.21 million) by issuing 25,000 new bearer shares against cash
* Capital increase in form of a private placement
* The issue price was set at 4.00 euros per share and the gross issuance volume was 100,000.00 euros

($1 = 0.9380 euros)
* Phase II study has shown atl1102 significantly reduces number of active MS lesions that convert to "black holes"
* Says it is aware of the ongoing shortage situation affecting several injectable drugs, manufactured by Hospira, a Pfizer company