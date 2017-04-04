April 4 amp biosimilars AG:

* Said on Monday decided on capital increase from authorised capital from 2,050,000.00 euros by 25,000.00 euros to 2,075,000.00 euros ($2.21 million) by issuing 25,000 new bearer shares against cash

* Capital increase in form of a private placement

* The issue price was set at 4.00 euros per share and the gross issuance volume was 100,000.00 euros

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9380 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)