April 4 Deoleo SA:

* Announced on Monday a proposal to reduce share capital by at least 300 million euros ($320.0 million) and up to 323 million euros, with a nominal share price to be set at between 0.12 euro and 0.10 euro

* Says shareholder CVC does not intend to delist the company

($1 = 0.9374 euros)