UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 4 Deoleo SA:
* Announced on Monday a proposal to reduce share capital by at least 300 million euros ($320.0 million) and up to 323 million euros, with a nominal share price to be set at between 0.12 euro and 0.10 euro
* Says shareholder CVC does not intend to delist the company
Source text: bit.ly/2nW2Edl
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9374 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources