April 4Travel24.com AG:

* Said on Monday, initiated the sale of the Hotel Leipzig Ringmessehaus GmbH & Co. KG to the VICUS GROUP AG, headquartered in Leipzig

* Sale should be implemented through a share deal

* At the same time, decided a long-term lease between the Hotel Leipzig Ringmessehaus GmbH & Co. KG and Travel24 Hotel Leipzig Betriebsgesellschaft mbH, in which Travel24.com AG indirectly holds 49% stake

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)