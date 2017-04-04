BRIEF-Paradigm Biopharma says mid-stage hay fever study did not meet main goals
* Phase 2A allergic rhinitis clinical trial did not meet its primary endpoints using current nasal formulation
April 4 Milestone Medical Inc:
* Said on Monday that it has been granted marketing clearance for its epidural and intra-articular instruments and disposables in Australia
* Epidural and intra-articular instruments provide new clinical tools to enhance the safety and reduce pain associated with epidural and intra-articular procedures
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Phase 2A allergic rhinitis clinical trial did not meet its primary endpoints using current nasal formulation
* Phase II study has shown atl1102 significantly reduces number of active MS lesions that convert to "black holes" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it is aware of the ongoing shortage situation affecting several injectable drugs, manufactured by Hospira, a Pfizer company