(Corrects dividend amount in headline.)

April 5 PGS Software SA:

* Said on Tuesday that its management board recommends FY 2016 dividend at the amount of 0.52 zloty ($0.10) per share

* Earlier the company decided to pay an advance payment of FY 2016 dividend at 0.12 zloty per share Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 3.9800 zlotys)