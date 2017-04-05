GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks fall, dollar pares losses after Fed decision
NEW YORK, June 14 U.S. stocks mostly fell while the dollar cut its losses on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve delivered a widely expected U.S. interest rate hike.
April 5 Mondo TV Iberoamerica SA:
* Said on Tuesday it had closed a global agreement with TV Azteca for the broadcast of all series of its library in Mexico, Guatemala and Honduras
* The deal provides for the transfer of broadcast rights on open TV, on the newly released A + channel, of the entire Mondo TV animation library in addition to the first season of the series Heidi, launched on March 13 on pay-TV channel Nickelodeon Latinoamerica
* The portfolio of animated series includes Sissi The Young Empress, The Treasure Island, Angel's Friends, The Drakers, Gormiti and Dinofroz
WASHINGTON, June 14 A federal judge on Wednesday said the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers did not fully weigh the impacts of the Dakota Access pipeline and ordered it to reconsider sections of its environmental analysis.
MEXICO CITY, June 14 OHL Concesiones, a unit of Spanish construction group OHL, and IFM Global Infrastructure Fund will launch on Thursday a share buyback for OHL Mexico stock, the Mexican unit said on Wednesday.