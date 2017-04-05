April 5 Gore Spain Holdings SOCIMI I SA
:
* Said on Tuesday the sole shareholder, GreenOak Spain
Investments Sarl, had agreed to authorize the transfer by the
company of 100 percent of shares of GO Spain XXI, GreenOak Spain
Solar, Inversiones Baglio, Inversiones Barrow, Inversiones
Fraser, Inversiones Grace, Inversiones Mandrem, Inversiones
Manly, Inversiones Margarita, Inversiones Ninara, Inversiones
Reinga and Inversiones Silang
* The transfer will take place within the following three
months in the terms and conditions that the board consider
appropriate (including, among others, the transfer price and the
corresponding most adequate purchaser)
Source text: bit.ly/2nCL1fp
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)