April 5 Gore Spain Holdings SOCIMI I SA :

* Said on Tuesday the sole shareholder, GreenOak Spain Investments Sarl, had agreed to authorize the transfer by the company of 100 percent of shares of GO Spain XXI, GreenOak Spain Solar, Inversiones Baglio, Inversiones Barrow, Inversiones Fraser, Inversiones Grace, Inversiones Mandrem, Inversiones Manly, Inversiones Margarita, Inversiones Ninara, Inversiones Reinga and Inversiones Silang

* The transfer will take place within the following three months in the terms and conditions that the board consider appropriate (including, among others, the transfer price and the corresponding most adequate purchaser)

Source text: bit.ly/2nCL1fp

