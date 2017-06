April 5Velgraf Asset Management AD:

* Said on Tuesday that its extraordinary general meeting of shareholders approved a capital increase from BGN 52,312,770 to BGN 74,312,770 through the issuance of 22 million new shares

* The new shares will have BGN 1.00 nominal value per share and BGN 3.24 issuing value per share

